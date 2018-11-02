Apergy (APY) Announces Earnings Results

Apergy (NYSE:APY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million.

NYSE:APY opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Apergy has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $46.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

