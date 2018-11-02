Aperio Group LLC Sells 11,297 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

