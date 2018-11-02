Apollo Global Management (APO) PT Set at $43.00 by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has been given a $43.00 target price by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE APO opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 1,100 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 11,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $410,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 918,293 shares of company stock valued at $26,794,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

