Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Apollo Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of AINV opened at $5.26 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AINV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

