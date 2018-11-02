AptarGroup (ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

ATR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,991. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.42. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $2,607,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,335,735.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

