ArcelorMittal (MT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,410. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $123,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $305,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

