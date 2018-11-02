ArcelorMittal (MT) Shares Gap Up to $25.25

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $25.25. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3433439 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

