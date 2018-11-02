Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

ADM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $436,038. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

