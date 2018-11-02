Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $630,310.00 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $107.59 million and approximately $630,310.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026770 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008797 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008672 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003089 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, OKEx, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

