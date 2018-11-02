Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Buy”

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $64.09 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $155,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,667,990 shares of company stock worth $115,566,762. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.