Array Biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,207% compared to the average volume of 1,224 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $148,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $693,066. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARRY stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.11. Array Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.00% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Array Biopharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

