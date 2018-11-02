Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,819,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 201,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,226,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Insurance alerts:

NYSE AHL opened at $41.95 on Friday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.