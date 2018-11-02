Aspen Technology (AZPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

AZPN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,825. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $1,006,081.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,730 shares in the company, valued at $25,032,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,637 shares of company stock worth $3,788,543. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,862,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,782,000 after buying an additional 250,691 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 747,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,964,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 533,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,505,000 after buying an additional 180,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

