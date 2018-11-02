Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 38,836 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 943.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 12.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 6.3% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $140.80 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $164.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

