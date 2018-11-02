Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 1,500 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $59,175.00.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 524,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,318. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

