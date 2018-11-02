AtriCure (ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.74)-($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,404. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 958.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 114,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 87.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

