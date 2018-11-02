Autoliv (ALV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Longbow Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

