AutoNation (AN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded AutoNation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

NYSE AN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 992,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,472. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $69,206.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,504.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $299,882. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 23.9% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $3,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,689,000 after buying an additional 981,065 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in AutoNation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 727,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 33.3% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

