Aviva (AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 499 ($6.52) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 573 ($7.49) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective (down previously from GBX 575 ($7.51)) on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 568.79 ($7.43).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 437.30 ($5.71) on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £4,204.62 ($5,494.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 907 shares of company stock worth $450,340.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

