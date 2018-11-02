Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $31.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.36.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.46 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,828 shares in the company, valued at $20,538,316.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,682. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,966,000 after purchasing an additional 527,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,092,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,266,000 after purchasing an additional 863,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,853,000 after purchasing an additional 279,374 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

