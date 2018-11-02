B Allen Lay Sells 3,000 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 583,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,835. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded ViaSat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 14.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 66.7% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

