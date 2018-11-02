B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHH. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $756.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.