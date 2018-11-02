Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JUN3. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

JUN3 opened at €30.94 ($35.98) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 52-week high of €42.94 ($49.93).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

