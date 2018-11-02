Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of BHGE opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 125.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,231,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 191,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,695,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

