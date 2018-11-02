Ball (BLL) Downgraded to Hold at Vertical Group

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

NYSE:BLL opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

