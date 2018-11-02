Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

BBVA stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,967.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 1,787,421 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,540,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,780,000 after buying an additional 1,538,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,176,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 735,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 280.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 635,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 468,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

