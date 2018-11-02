Banco Bradesco (BBD) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.17. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 18431510 shares changing hands.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,812,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,736,000 after buying an additional 1,755,348 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,886,000 after buying an additional 27,683,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

