Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 519.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 328,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.