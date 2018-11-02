Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.78 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 242,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Baader Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Shares of STM opened at $15.96 on Friday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.