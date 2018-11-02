Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $256,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.01. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 67.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.30%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

