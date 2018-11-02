Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $235.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $202.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.40.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $15.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.59. 48,055,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,150,008. The firm has a market cap of $1,048.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total transaction of $3,237,772.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 169,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.