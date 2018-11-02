Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.40.

BMRC stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.09. 20,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $147,871.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

