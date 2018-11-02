Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Holdings in Argo Group (AGII)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,910,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $858,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGII opened at $58.85 on Friday. Argo Group has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

