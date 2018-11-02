Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after buying an additional 54,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $74.90 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

