Bank of Montreal Can Has $5 Million Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Delek US by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Delek US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

