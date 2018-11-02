Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $172,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,958,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $266.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $166.74 and a one year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.30.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

