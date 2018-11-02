Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $244,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.92. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.81.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

