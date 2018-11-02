Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $220.74 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,603,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $220,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,976,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,587 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,414,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,599,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,236,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,981,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,009,155 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $27.90 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.