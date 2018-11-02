Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.37% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $231,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,010.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 56.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

NYSE:FLR opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.