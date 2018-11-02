Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,880 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $259,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 247,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 93,942 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 356.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $70.11 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.