Barings LLC Buys Shares of 10,540 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $208,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 216.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

