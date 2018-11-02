Barings LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,612.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.56.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.