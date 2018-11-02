Barings LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,514,337. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.