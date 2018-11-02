Bayer (BAYN) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective by research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.45 ($113.32).

Shares of FRA:BAYN traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €70.10 ($81.51). 2,684,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

