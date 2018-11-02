BCE (BCE) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.173-23.628 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.39 billion.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 953,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,377. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.40.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

