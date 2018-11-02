Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.66. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 5,769 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $975,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $788,268.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,129 shares of company stock worth $2,389,512. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 43.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,395 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.