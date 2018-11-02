Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Bemis worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMS. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,959,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 969,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,130,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,167,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,321,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bemis by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bemis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of BMS opened at $46.32 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

