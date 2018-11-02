Benchmark Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for NeoGenomics (NEO)

Benchmark set a $22.00 target price on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.91.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 1,064,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $2,979,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 250.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,939 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.