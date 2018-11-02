Berenberg Bank Downgrades IWG (IWG) to Sell

IWG (LON:IWG) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.87). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IWG to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 212 ($2.77).

Shares of LON IWG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 238.80 ($3.12). 1,110,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 392 ($5.12).

In related news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 4,304,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £9,858,330.92 ($12,881,655.46).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

