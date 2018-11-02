Berenberg Bank Raises Smith & Nephew (SN) Price Target to GBX 1,475

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,425.50 ($18.63).

SN opened at GBX 1,354 ($17.69) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173 ($15.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £3,436.20 ($4,490.00).

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

